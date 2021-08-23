‘The Witcher’s’ Emma Appleton and ‘The Morning Show’s’ Bel Powley Set for Dolly Alderton’s ‘Everything I Know About Love’ Adaptation

Emma Appleton (“The Witcher”) and Bel Powley (“The Morning Show”) have nabbed the lead roles in Working Title Television’s forthcoming adaptation of Dolly Alderton’s memoir “Everything I Know About Love.”

Appleton is currently filming FX series “Pistol,” about the Sex Pistols, where she plays the tragic Nancy Spungen, who was murdered by her boyfriend, Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious. She has also appeared in “The Witcher.”

Powley is best known as Claire Conway in “The Morning Show” and Minnie in “The Diary of a Teenage Girl.”

The duo will play childhood best friends Maggie and Birdy as they move into a house-share in their twenties as they navigate heartbreak, romance and growing up. China Moo-Young (“Intergalactic”) is set to direct the 7-part series.

Appleton and Powley will be joined on-screen by Marli Siu (“Alex Rider”) and Jordan Peters (“Gangs of London”) as well as newcomers Aliyah Odoffin, Connor Finch and Ryan Bown.

“Everything I Know About Love” will broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer in 2022. It is set to begin filming imminently in London and Manchester. It is produced by Working Title Television (“We Are Lady Parts”), which is part of NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The series will be executive produced by Jo McClellan for the BBC, Dolly Alderton, and Surian Fletcher-Jones, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner for Working Title Television. Simon Maloney will produce.

It was commissioned by director of BBC drama, Piers Wenger. NBCUniversal Global Distribution will distribute the show.

“We at Working Title are incredibly proud to be working with the phenomenally talented Dolly Alderton,” said Working Title’s Fletcher-Jones. “It has been a real joy helping to bring her vision to life alongside our brilliant lead director, China Moo-Young, and producer, Simon Maloney. We can’t wait to get going with this genuinely hilarious and heartfelt show.”

“We have a sublime cast for ‘Everything I Know About Love’ and I’m so excited to see them bring all the heart and humour of Dolly’s scripts to life on screen,” added Moo-Young.