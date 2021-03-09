Elle Fanning to Play Ali MacGraw in Movie About Making of ‘The Godfather’

Elle Fanning has been cast in “Francis and the Godfather,” a movie about the making of the classic mobster film.

Fanning will portray actor Ali MacGraw, who was married to Robert Evans, Paramount’s head of production. Shortly after winning a Golden Globe for promising newcomer, MacGraw starred in Paramount’s blockbuster “Love Story,” a role that earned her Oscar and Golden Globe nominations. She later met Steve McQueen on the set of “The Getaway,” where they fell in love and eventually got married.

She joins the A-list ensemble that includes Oscar Isaac as director Francis Ford Coppola, Jake Gyllenhaal as Robert Evans and Elisabeth Moss as Eleanor Coppola.

Barry Levinson is directing “Francis and the Godfather,” which depicts the chaotic, Shakespearean behind-the-scenes drama on “The Godfather.” Today, Coppola’s movie is widely considered the best of all time.

“Elle is one of the most exciting and versatile actresses out there,” Levinson said in a statement. “I am beyond thrilled that she has joined the terrific cast of ‘Francis & The Godfather’ and will bring her unique talent to the film.”

Filming is expected to commence this fall. Endeavor Content is handling worldwide sales on the movie, which doesn’t have distribution.

Echo Lake Entertainment’s Mike Marcus, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding are producing, along with Kevin Turen, Jon Levin and Baltimore Pictures’ Jason Sosnoff.

Fanning recently starred in Hulu’s period drama “The Great” and will be featured next in the limited series “The Girl From Plainville.” She’s also appearing alongside her sister Dakota Fanning for the first time in “The Nightingale,” a war drama that’s due in theaters next year.

Fanning is represented by Echo Lake Entertainment, UTA and attorney Steve Warren.