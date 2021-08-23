Elizabeth Olsen Backs Scarlett Johansson Amid Disney Lawsuit: ‘Good for You, Scarlett’

Elizabeth Olsen voiced support for her “Avengers” co-star Scarlett Johansson amid her ongoing “Black Widow” lawsuit against Disney.

“I think she’s so tough and literally when I read that I was like, ‘Good for you Scarlett,'” Olsen said in a joint Vanity Fair interview with Jason Sudeikis.

The interview also covered the issue of theatrical releases during a time where theaters are still in recovery from the ongoing pandemic. While Olsen voiced concern about “small movies getting the opportunity to be seen in theaters,” she said she’s “not worried on Scarlett’s behalf.”

“When it comes to actors and their earnings, I mean, that’s just, that’s just all contracts. So it’s either in the contract or it’s not,” Olsen said.

Sudeikis added that Johansson’s fight against Disney is “appropriately bad-ass and on brand.” Discussing the balance between streaming and theatrical releases, the “Ted Lasso” star also noted, “I just hope that with that still comes creative autonomy, and we don’t lose sight of that.”

Johansson’s epic legal battle with Disney began in July when the actor claimed the company shortchanged her by releasing “Black Widow” simultaneously on Disney Plus and in theaters. In response, Disney called Johansson’s claims “sad and distressing” and accused her of showing “callous disregard” for the effects of the pandemic. Disney is now asking that the suit move to a private arbitration.

Besides Olsen, the only other Marvel actor to publicly comment on the lawsuit is “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Dave Bautista, who responded to the news on Twitter, writing, “Told em they should’ve made a #Drax movie but noooooo!” Alec Baldwin showed support by tweeting, “#TeamScarlett.”