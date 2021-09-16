Elizabeth Banks, David Wain Reunite for Musical Feature ‘Where the Fore Are We?’ at Amazon (EXCLUSIVE)

Filmmakers and stars Elizabeth Banks and David Wain of “Wet Hot American Summer” are reuniting for a new movie musical at Amazon Studios.

Wain is directing the project, titled “Where the Fore Are We?”, and will produce with Banks and partner Max Handelman via their Brownstone Productions. Wain wrote the script with Zach Reino and Jess McKenna. Alison Small is executive producing.

After a crash landing leaves the passengers and crew of a commercial flight stranded for three months, the film follows members of this makeshift community who begin to put together a production of a Shakespearean play to keep themselves occupied, despite their captain trying to focus them on getting rescued.

Banks and Handelman are currently engaged in a first-look film deal at Universal, and count a slate that includes multiple film, television and digital collaborations across various networks and studios. Partners in include Universal, Sony Pictures, Lionsgate, Fox, Freeform, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, and Peacock.

Upcoming film titles are “Invisible Woman,” “The Grace Year,” “Science Fair,” “The Paperpag Princess,” “Uncanny Valley,” “The Magic School Bus,” and “Cocaine Bear.” On the television side, Brownstone’s slate includes Season 3 of the critically acclaimed series “Shrill” at Hulu; “Red Queen” at Peacock; “Over My Dead Body” at HBO Max; and the adult comedy animated series “Bedrock” at Fox.

Reino and McKenna’s credits include the critically acclaimed podcast “Off Book,” “Party Over Here” (a Fox sketch show produced by The Lonely Island) and “Rick & Morty.” They were listed as one of Vulture’s “Comedians You Should and Will Know” and released their first full-length musical comedy album “The Calendar Album” in 2019.

Banks and Brownstone Productions are represented by UTA, Untitled Entertainment, Relevant, and Ziffren Brittenham. Wain is represented by WME, Artists First, Kovert, and Goodman Genow.

Reino is represented by WME, Omnipop Talent Group, and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis. McKenna is represented by WME, Omnipop Talent Group, Guinivan PR, and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.