Edgar Ramirez Will Play Atlas in ‘Borderlands’ Movie

Edgar Ramirez has been cast in “Borderlands,” a big-screen adaptation of the popular video game. He joins an A-list ensemble that includes Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jack Black.

Ramirez will portray a character named Atlas, a business titan and arms manufacturer who is considered the most powerful person in the universe.

The story follows Lilith (Blanchette), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past. She reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora and forms an unexpected alliance to find the missing daughter of Atlas.

“What an incredible honor to have an actor of Edgar’s caliber, talent, and charisma playing opposite Cate Blanchett and this remarkable cast,” said Eli Roth, who is directing the Lionsgate film. “Atlas has to be a truly magnetic personality, someone with charisma and charm but that air of menace underneath it all. I’ve been a fan of Edgar’s since his early performances and he continues to amaze me with each dramatic turn. We want to create something wild, fun, and very different from anything they’ve seen from Edgar before. I am so, so excited to work with him.”

Nathan Kahane, president of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, added, “The force of Edgar’s presence and the strength of his talent as an actor make him an ideal choice to play Atlas, a character who controls the fate of so many in the Borderlands universe. He’s the perfect addition to this perfect cast.”

Ramirez recently starred in “Yes Day,” a Netflix family comedy, as well as the HBO series “The Undoing.” Up next, he will star in Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” and Universal’s spy thriller “The 355.”

