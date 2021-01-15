Dylan Sprouse Pandemic Thriller ‘Tyger Tyger’ Lands Distributor, Sets Release Date (EXCLUSIVE)

“Tyger Tyger,” a thriller starring Dylan Sprouse that’s set during a deadly pandemic, has secured a distributor. Gravitas Ventures nabbed worldwide rights to the film and plans to release it in select theaters and drive-ins, as well as on digital platforms, on Feb. 26.

Kerry Mondragon wrote and directed the movie, which was presciently filmed before the coronavirus crisis gripped the world. It follows a frustrated woman named Blake (Sam Quartin), who robs a pharmacy for life-saving medication while awaiting her test results during a pandemic. She ditches her loser boyfriend (Max Madsen) and makes a deal with a drug addict named Luke (Sprouse) to help distribute the stolen meds to those who need it.

“‘Tyger Tyger’ is a personal and magical story about love and drug addiction in the midst of a pandemic,” Mondragon said. “Though we shot this story before the events of 2020, we know both the timeliness and universal themes in the movie will connect with audiences across the world. We’re thrilled to be working with Gravitas, a company that recognizes the urgency of delivering a film that speaks to young people facing today’s daunting challenges.”

Mondragon produced the movie through his Uninflected Pictures banner. Mondragon also served as an executive producer with Mary Rose Costello, Casey Mondragon, Shane Jerominski, Phil Batlin and Akshay D’souza. Jack Nielsen, Kaly Ngo and Joe D’augustine co-produced.

“‘Tyger Tyger’ is a unique vision that is as compelling as it is timely. Gravitas is thrilled to be bringing the film to audiences everywhere,” said Brett Rogalsky, manager of acquisitions at Gravitas Ventures.