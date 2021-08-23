Dylan Penn to Receive Deauville Festival’s Hollywood Rising-Star Award

Dylan Penn, the young actor of Sean Penn’s “Flag Day” which competed at Cannes, will be receiving the Hol­ly­wood Rising-Star Award at the upcoming Deauville American Film Festival.

The Hollywood Rising-Star Award launched in 2011 and handed out its inaugural nod to Ryan Gosling and Jes­si­ca Chas­tain, and went on to pay tribute to Paul Dano, Robert Pat­tin­son, Eliz­a­beth Olsen, Chloé Grace Moretz, Daniel Rad­cliffe, Shai­lene Wood­ley, Elle Fan­ning and Sophie Turn­er.

Penn, who is the daugh­ter of Sean Penn and Robin Wright, received critical acclaim for her performance in “Flag Day,” in which she held her first major role as Jennifer Vogel. Described as an intimate family portrait, the film is inspired by the real-life story of Vogel and the dysfunctional relationship she had with her fascinating father, who happened to be a flamboyant conman and bank robber. Penn stars in the film opposite her own father and brother, Hopper Penn.

The screenplay was written by Jez Butterworth, based on Vogel’s book “Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father’s Counterfeit Life.” “Flag Day” was warmly greeted by critics at Cannes with Variety‘s Owen Gleiberman wrote in his review that the father-daughter drama revealed Penn as a major actor. “What Dylan Penn’s face shows us is the underlying tangle of emotion Jennifer is feeling: the love, the heartbreak, but also the sickening distress,” wrote Gleiberman. The movie will play out at the Deauville fest.

As a model, Penn has secured major cam­paigns for Erman­no Scervi­no, The Hip Tee in Madrid, Stu­art Wetiz­man, The Gap, and most recent­ly Michael Kors. Among other high profile magazines, Penn has been fea­tured in the Amer­i­can Vogue three times and was photographed by Patrick Demarche­li­er, Nor­man Jean Roy, Mario Testi­no.

Headed by artistic director Bruno Barde, the festival has just added “Dune,” Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated science-fiction film with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, to its strong 2021 roster. The movie will have its French premiere at the fest ahead of its release on Sept. 15.

As previously announced, Charlotte Gainsbourg will preside over Deauville’s competition jury, whose members include filmmakers Bertrand Bonello, Marcia Romano and Mikhaël Hers, novelist Delphine de Vigan, actors Garance Marillier, Fatou N’Diaye and Denis Podalydès, and musician SebastiAn.