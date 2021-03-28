Dwayne Johnson Reveals ‘Black Adam’ Release Date

Dwayne Johnson has revealed that “Black Adam” will release on July 29, 2022.

Johnson unveiled the date before today’s NCAA tournament game between UCLA and Alabama. In a short ad, Johnson can be heard saying in a booming voice, “The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change.”

Johnson also posted the date on Instagram, along with a video of his voiceover blasting in Times Square.

“Black Adam” follows the story of the anti-hero of the same name, played by Johnson. The character of Black Adam first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a power-corrupt villain, and slowly became an anti-hero by the 2000s, known for his disregard of rules and conventions.

Pierce Brosnan was just recently cast as Dr. Fate in the film, marking his first ever superhero role. Dr. Fate, also known as Kent Nelson, is a founding member of the Justice Society who gains superpowers through putting on the magical Helmet of Fate. The casting of Brosnan completes the lineup for the Justice Society of America, with Aldis Hodge playing Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell taking on Cyclone.

“Black Adam” is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who also directed Johnson in Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” alongside Emily Blunt. Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the latest draft of the script, with Adam Sztykiel writing the previous draft. Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions are producing with Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo. FlynnPictureCo’s Scott Sheldon will serve as executive producer.