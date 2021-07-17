Dwayne Johnson Says Making ‘Black Adam’ Has Been a ‘True Honor’ as Production Wraps

“Black Adam” has officially wrapped.

Dwayne Johnson broke the news on social media about the DC movie, due July 29, 2022.

“I knew many years ago, the opportunity for me to make BLACK ADAM would be a ONCE IN A CAREER EVENT,” he wrote on Instagram. “It has been my true honor to go shoulder to shoulder with over 1,000 brilliant and hungry crew of filmmakers and storytellers to bring the antihero known as, BLACK ADAM to life.”

“Black Adam” is a spinoff from 2019’s “Shazam!” and portrays Johnson as the titular villain. It also stars Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell and Pierce Brosnan.

“This has been one for the ages and easily the hardest labor and toughest grind mentally and physically of my entire career,” he added. “Worth. Every. Second.”

At the end of 2019, “Black Adam” had originally been slated to premiere just in time for the 2021 holiday season. However, the pandemic pushed back filming, which delayed the Dec. 22, 2021 date by seven months. Johnson announced the film’s new July 2022 date in March in a short ad before the NCAA’s tournament game between UCLA and the University of Alabama.

The 11th installment in the DC Extended Universe was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, whose past directing credits include “House of Wax,” “Orphan” and “The Shallows.” More recently, he directed Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” also starring Johnson and out at the end of July.

FlynnPictureCo’s Scott Sheldon served as executive producer, with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions serving as producer alongside Beau Flynn for FlynnPictureCo.