‘Dune’ Trailer: Timothée Chalamet Fights for His Life Against Armies and Sandworms

Warner Bros. has released the second trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s epic “Dune” remake, adapted from Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

Along with Chalamet and Zendaya, “Dune” boasts a star-studded cast including Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Sharon Duncan Brewster, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Chang Chen, David Dastmalchian, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem. Executive producers include Joshua Grode, John Harrison, Brian Herbert, Kim Herbert, Tanya Lapointe and Byron Merritt.

For those unfamiliar with the epic world of “Dune,” Variety has explained everything you need to know about the clashing houses, galactic spice and giant sandworms.

“Dune’s” first trailer already teased fans by showing Paul Atreides (Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya) sharing an intimate moment as their characters get ready to fight against an impending crusade. The film’s stunning visuals also stood out in the first trailer, with otherworldly landscapes, fiery explosions and massive sandworms taking center stage. In addition, the clip features Isaac as the Duke of House Atreides, as well as Skarsgård and Bautista as the primary and secondary antagonists in House Harkonnen, the nemesis house of Chalamet’s Atreide.

The science fiction film explores the physical and mental tests that Chalamet and his house have to endure in order to defy extermination and ensure the future of both his family and people.

Popular on Variety

“Dune” is set to premiere worldwide at the Venice Film Festival Sept. 3, though it is not in competition at the festival. The Toronto International Film Festival will also hold a special presentation of the film. “Dune” will be released in theaters via Warner Bros. Oct. 1 and on HBO Max Oct. 22.

Watch the trailer below.