‘Downton Abbey’ Sequel Trailer Teases an Adventure in the South of France

The British are coming … back!
Focus Features released the teaser trailer for “Downton Abbey: A New Era” on Monday and from the looks of it, the Crawleys will be taking the South of France by storm.
The “Downton Abbey” sequel comes two years after the original movie and five years after the hit TV drama ended its six-season run. The trailer teases Tom Branson’s (Allen Leech) second wedding and includes a confession from Maggie Smith’s Dowager Countess.
“Years ago, before you were born, I met a man,” the countess says. “And now, I’ve come into the possession of a villa in the South of France.”
“What?” Michelle Dockery’s stunned Lady Mary Crawley exclaims.
Other plot details are under wraps, but the film takes place after the events of the first movie, which centered on the Crawley household preparing for a royal visit from King George V (Simon Jones) and Queen Mary (Geraldine James).
“And with that, I will say goodnight and leave you to discuss my mysterious past,” the countess says coyly at the end of the trailer.
Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Phyllis Logan, Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Lesley Nicol, Imelda Staunton and Penelope Wilton also return for the sequel. Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, Dominic West and Jonathan Zaccai join the cast.
The original TV series scored 69 Emmy nominations and 15 wins, including three supporting actress trophies for Smith and one for outstanding miniseries or movie.
“Downton Abbey: A New Era” is directed by Simon Curtis and written by series creator Julian Fellowes. Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge serve as producers. The film, hitting theaters on March 18, is produced by Carnival Films and Focus Features.
Watch the trailer below.