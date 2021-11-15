‘Downton Abbey’ Sequel Trailer Teases an Adventure in the South of France

The British are coming … back!

Focus Features released the teaser trailer for “Downton Abbey: A New Era” on Monday and from the looks of it, the Crawleys will be taking the South of France by storm.

The “Downton Abbey” sequel comes two years after the original movie and five years after the hit TV drama ended its six-season run. The trailer teases Tom Branson’s (Allen Leech) second wedding and includes a confession from Maggie Smith’s Dowager Countess.

“Years ago, before you were born, I met a man,” the countess says. “And now, I’ve come into the possession of a villa in the South of France.”