Douglas E. Richards Book Series ‘Mind’s Eye’ Gets Film Franchise at Kodiak Pictures (EXCLUSIVE)

Producer Maurice Fadida and his Kodiak Pictures have acquired the adaptive rights to a series of best-selling novels by author Douglas E. Richards.

The books follow the character Nick Hall in a series of sci-fi thriller tales, starting with the title “Mind’s Eye.” They were first published in the U.S. in 2014 by Paragon Press, and spawned subsequent titles including “Brain Web” and “Mindwar.”

“Kodiak Pictures is planning to turn ‘Minds Eye’ into a film franchise that will bring to life the extraordinary technology and real-world applications depicted in the novels in a spectacular fashion. It’s an action-packed, smart, & commercial property that audiences around the world already love and we’re excited to bring it to theaters,” Fadida said.

In “Mind’s Eye,” Nick Hall wakes up in a dumpster — bloodied, without a memory and with voices in his head. Soon, Hall discovers that advanced electronics have been implanted in his brain and he now has astonishing abilities. As he races to find answers, he comes to learn that far more is at stake than just his life.

The novel is based on research about thought-controlled web surfing — which lead to a number of intriguing, and sometimes chilling, possibilities about the future.

Richards is the New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of “Wired” and more than a dozen other titles. His books have been translated into eight languages and published by major houses in numerous foreign countries.

Richards is represented by David Hale Smith at Inkwell Management.

Upcoming Kodiak projects include “The Knocking” and “Night Shift.” Fadida is also a producer on Ariel Vromen’s upcoming “April 29, 1992” about the L.A. riots.