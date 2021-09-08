Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio Warn the World of Impending Doom in ‘Don’t Look Up’ Trailer

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, as two low-level astronomers, warn civilization about a giant asteroid that looks to take out the Earth in the first trailer for Netflix’s dark comedy “Don’t Look Up.”

Unlike Lawrence and DiCaprio as actors, the characters they portray — an astronomy grad student Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence) and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) — fly under the radar in their field. Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, they are not. However, the stargazers are the first to realize that space junk is flying fast toward the planet, leading them to embark on a press tour to spread the word about a comet that could destroy the world.

They are met with a surprising amount of apathy, pushing DiCaprio’s character to the brink of a panic attack and Lawrence’s to eventually order not one, but two additional glasses of wine at dinner.

When they attempt to tell the president, played by who else but Meryl Streep, about the life-threatening impending disaster, she channels “The Devil Wears Prada” energy and says something to the effect of… the world? Ending? Groundbreaking.

“Do you know how many ‘the world is ending’ meetings we’ve had over the last two years?” she asks. Her right-hand man (Jonah Hill) can answer that: “Drought, famine, hole in the ozone. It’s so boring.”

Experience the be all, end all movie event of the year starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Meryl Streep. Don’t Look Up is in select theaters on December 10 and arrives December 24 on Netflix pic.twitter.com/hGi8PVVxZZ — Netflix (@netflix) September 8, 2021

Written and directed by Adam McKay (“Step Brothers,” “Talladega Nights”), the satirical “Don’t Look Up” features a star-studded cast of Tyler Perry, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande and Cate Blanchett. The film will have a limited run in theaters on Dec. 10 before landing on Netflix on Dec. 24.

“Adam has an unparalleled ability to spark conversation with humor and timely stories,” DiCaprio recently told People Magazine. “I knew when I read his script that it was incredibly unique, as it struck an important chord concerning the modern world we live in. Adam has woven an incredibly timely message about society, how we communicate, our current priorities, and the climate crisis into an absurdly funny yet important movie.”