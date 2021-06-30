‘Don’t Breathe 2’ Trailer: Stephen Lang Returns as a Terrifying Blind Killer

Stephen Lang is terrifying and sightless again in the newly released trailer for “Don’t Breathe 2,” releasing in theaters on Aug. 13.

The movie, a sequel to the 2016 thriller “Don’t Breathe,” follows the Blind Man several years later, living in an isolated cabin with a young girl orphaned from a devastating house fire. When a group of criminals kidnap the girl, the Blind Man must leave his safe haven to rescue her.

In the first film, a group of young burglars break into the Blind Man’s house looking for an easy score, but the sightless homeowner turns out to be a brutally skilled murderer. It is later revealed that he had kidnapped and held a young woman hostage, impregnating her in hopes of replacing his daughter, who the woman killed in a car accident. When he accidentally shoots his prisoner during the robbery attempt, he captures and rapes one of the young burglars and decides that she will bear his new child instead.

Given the Blind Man’s disturbing history and the sequel’s vague description, it seems viewers might be in store for another twist ending in “Don’t Breathe 2.”

Directed by Rodo Sayagues, who wrote the movie with Fede Alvarez, “Don’t Breathe 2” stars Lang, Bobby Schofield, Rocci Williams, Steffan Rhodri, Stephanie Arcila, Adam Young, Diaana Babnicova and Christian Zagia.

Alvarez and Sayagues produce alongside Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert, while Rick Jacobson and Andrew Pfeffer serve as executive producers. Christopher Landry is associate producer, and Andjelija Vlaisavljevic and Dave Krieger are line producers. The film is also produced by Screen Gems, Stage 6 Films, Ghost House Pictures and Good Universe.

