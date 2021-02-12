Donald Glover, Phoebe Waller-Bridge Team Up for ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Project for New Regency, Amazon

Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be putting a new spin on “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” for New Regency and Amazon Prime Video. The project, co-created with Francesca Sloane, is due 2022.

Glover and Waller-Bridge, who co-starred in 2018’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” made the announcement via social media, posting a video to Instagram Stories with details of the project.

The 2005 original from Doug Liman, starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was a massive hit, grossing almost $500 million worldwide.

More to come.