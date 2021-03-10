Don Films’ Horror Film ‘The Twin’ Pre-Sells in Key Territories for Film Constellation (EXCLUSIVE)

U.K. sales and production company Film Constellation has scored a first slew of pre-sales at the European Film Market on upcoming English-language horror “The Twin” from “Lake Bodom” director Taneli Mustonen.

“Discovery of Witches” and “Lights Out” actor Teresa Palmer stars in the lead role of a young mother devastated by the violent death of one of their twins. “As the family sets out to rebuild their lives in the quiet Scandinavian countryside, they soon come to realize that some secrets are so evil, they need to be buried twice…”

“The Twin” has attracted strong distribution partners at script stage in multiple territories including Benelux (Dutch Filmworks); CIS (Nashe Kino); MENA (Falcon Films); Taiwan (Deepjoy Picture Corporation); Indonesia (PT Prima); and Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia, Brunei (Suraya Filem).

AMC’s Shudder took rights to the film in North America, U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, and Nordisk took Scandinavian rights ahead of the market.

Aleksi Hyvärinen (“Arrhythmia,” “Lake Bodom”) of Don Films is producing, with a start of principal photography on March 18 in Finland and Estonia. The film’s delivery is scheduled for Q4 2021.

Leo Teste, sales manager at Film Constellation, said: “The market has responded with immediate enthusiasm to the incredible talent involved. We are thrilled to be partnering with leading high-profile genre distributors in each country.”

Hyvärinen added: “We’re excited to start rolling cameras, and couldn’t be happier to bring such a stellar group of distributors on board ahead of the shoot.”

“The Twin” is written by Mustonen and Hyvärinen. Executive producers are Joris van Wijk, Shudder’s Emily Gotto, Film Constellation’s Fabien Westerhoff, and Post Control Helsinki’s Toni Valla.

Mustonen and Hyvärinen are represented by Daniel Cohan at ICM Partners, and Ari Zudkewich and Jared Ceizler at Cavalry Media. Palmer is represented by Andrew Kurland at ICM Partners, David Seltzer at Management360 and Harris Hartman of Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern LLP. The deal with Palmer was negotiated for Don Films by Joris van Wijk.