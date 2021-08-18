Alan Tudyk, Sarah Levy Navigate Quarantine Life in ‘Distancing Socially’ Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Cinedigm Corp has acquired all U.S. and Canadian rights to “Distancing Socially,” a quarantine comedy premiering on digital and on demand on Oct 5.

Starring Alan Tudyk, Sarah Levy, Rory Scovel, Andy Buckley and Jim O’Heir, the film was shot during lockdown using remote technology. Written and directed by Chris Blake, “Distancing Socially” explores love, friendship and the idea that a world of increased connectivity ironically leads to greater miscommunication.

The film features a series of comical vignettes shared across a telecommunications app, focusing on the everyday problems of various loosely connected characters that play out virtually amidst a global lockdown. Jessika Van, Melanie Chandra and Connor Paolo round out the cast.

“With warmth, levity and humor, ‘Distancing Socially’ explores our inherent need for connection even in the most challenging times,” said Yolanda Macias, chief content officer at Cinedigm. “Chris Blake and these talented actors create wonderful, authentic moments, both funny and poignant, and, in doing so, remind us of our shared humanity and celebrate our resiliency in the face of tough circumstances. It’s a universal message that continues to resonate.”

Blake produced the film alongside Josh Moody, Milan Chakraborty and Dave Moody, with Kathryne Duke as executive producer and Melanie Chandra and Graham Outerbridge serving as co-producers.

“2020 was a sharp reminder to all of us that life is fleeting and special and rare, and it can be gone in an instant,” Blake said. “But I’m always amazed at our ability as a species to connect, even in the absence of each other, and we wanted to make a film highlighting our unending potential for laughter and hope — even in the thick of a global pandemic. Not only is this film a love letter to all of us, but it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to tell this story, at this moment in time, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with our friends at Cindegim to bring it to the world.”