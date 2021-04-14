Disney’s Launchpad Debuts Heartwarming Trailer for Six New Short Films Coming to Disney Plus

Disney’s Launchpad, a new filmmaking program dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices, has unveiled the trailer for six original short films coming to Disney Plus.

All six short films, each centering on the theme of “discover,” will launch on Disney Plus on May 28. The program’s inaugural year features stories by Ann Marie Pace, Aqsa Altaf, Hao Zheng, Jessica Mendez Siqueiros, Moxie Peng and Stefanie Abel Horowitz.

“As a first-generation Muslim Bangladeshi woman, I know how important it is for communities to see themselves on screen, and to empower emerging filmmakers,” said Mahin Ibrahim, director of Disney’s diversity and inclusion, market, who oversees the Launchpad program. “Our goal with the Disney Launchpad Shorts Incubator is to tell six deeply meaningful personal stories straight from the filmmakers’ heart, amplified with the scale and reach that only Disney has.”

Disney plans to continue its Launchpad program, with the theme of “connection” to anchor the second season. It will begin accepting submissions on May 10.

Watch the trailer and read more about Season 1’s short films below:

“American Eid”

Writer/ director: Aqsa Altaf

Producers: Leslie Owen, Steak House

Executive producers: Julie Ann Crommett, Mahin Ibrahim, Alyssa Navarro, Chris Caraballo, Jason Alvidrez, Adam Nusinow, Mary Coleman,

Nicole Grindle, Vanessa Morrison

Logline: Ameena, a homesick Muslim Pakistani immigrant, wakes up on Eid to find out she has to go to school.

Synopsis: Ameena, a Muslim Pakistani immigrant, wakes up on Eid to find out that she has to go to school. Homesick and heartbroken, she goes on a mission to make Eid a public-school holiday, and in the process, reconnects with her older sister, and embraces her new home, while her new home embraces her.

* * *

“Dinner Is Served”

Director: Hao Zheng

Writer: G. Wilson & Hao Zheng

Producers: Shincy Lu, Steak House

Executive producers: Julie Ann Crommett, Mahin Ibrahim, Alyssa Navarro, Chris Caraballo, Jason Alvidrez, Adam Nusinow, Jessica Virtue,

Rachel Yeung

Logline: A Chinese student uncovers his true identity when trying out for a leadership role at a U.S. school.

Synopsis: A Chinese student at an elite U.S. boarding school realizes excellence is not enough when he tries out for a leadership position no international student has ever applied for.

* * *

“Growing Fangs”

Writer/ director: Ann Marie Pace

Producers: Genevieve Faye, Melody Sandoval, Steak House

Executive producers: Julie Ann Crommett, Mahin Ibrahim, Alyssa Navarro, Chris Caraballo, Jason Alvidrez, Adam Nusinow, Osnat Shurer, Halima Hudson

Logline: Val Garcia, a Mexican-American half human/half vampire teenager, struggles to fit in either world.

Synopsis: Val Garcia, a Mexican-American teen who is half human/half vampire, has had to keep her identity a secret from both worlds. But when her human best friend shows up at her monster-infested school, she has to confront her truth, her identity, and herself.

* * *

“The Last of the Chupacabras”

Writer/ director: Jessica Mendez Siqueiros

Producers: Nicole Crespo, Steak House

Executive producers: Julie Ann Crommett, Mahin Ibrahim, Alyssa Navarro, Chris Caraballo, Jason Alvidrez, Adam Nusinow

Logline: A lonely Mexican-American woman unknowingly summons a dark and ancient creature.

Synopsis: In a world where culture has nearly ceased to exist, one lone Mexican-American struggling to carry on her traditions unknowingly summons a dark and ancient creature to protect her

* * *

“Let’s Be Tigers”

Writer/ director: Stefanie Abel Horowitz

Producers: Sydney Fleischmann, Steak House

Executive producers: Julie Ann Crommett, Mahin Ibrahim, Alyssa Navarro, Chris Caraballo, Jason Alvidrez, Adam Nusinow, Grant Curtis

Logline: Grieving for her mother, Avalon finds comfort when she’s put in charge of a 4-year-old for a night.

Synopsis: Avalon’s not ready to process the loss of her mother, but when she’s put in charge of a 4-year-old for one night, she finds more comfort than she ever could have expected.

* * *

“The Little Prince(ss)”

Writer/ director: Moxie Peng

Producers: Carver Diserens, Steak House

Executive producers: Julie Ann Crommett, Mahin Ibrahim, Alyssa Navarro,Chris Caraballo, Jason Alvidrez, Adam Nusinow, Sarah Shepard,

Karen Chau

Logline: When Chinese kids Gabriel and Rob become friends, Rob’s dad questions Gabriel’s feminine behavior.

Synopsis: When Gabriel, a 7-year-old Chinese kid who loves ballet, becomes friends with Rob, another Chinese kid from school, Rob’s dad gets suspicious about Gabriel’s feminine behavior and decides to intervene.