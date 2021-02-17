Emma Stone Shines as Punk Rock Villain in Disney’s ‘Cruella’ Trailer

Disney’s latest live-action film “Cruella,” starring Emma Stone as a punk-rock version of the titular “101 Dalmatians” villainess, has debuted its first trailer. The film is set to release May 28.

Stone will portray Cruella de Vil circa the 1970s, and the film will delve into her life prior to her penchant for terrorizing the puppies of London, as was depicted in the 1961 animated original film. Prior to the trailer’s release, Stone appeared at Disney’s D23 convention to unveil a first look at the movie — which saw her next to several dalmatians and sporting Cruella’s popular black-and-white hairstyle — and its approach to retelling the infamous character’s story.

The cast includes Emma Thompson, Mark Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Jamie Demetriou, Joel Fry and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

“I, Tonya” filmmaker Craig Gillespie will helm “Cruella,” which is set to release in theaters. Tony McNamara wrote the recent iteration of the script, with Dana Fox having penned a previous draft.

Marc Platt, Kristin Burr and Andrew Gunn are producing the film, with Glenn Close, who portrayed de Vil in the 1996 live-action remake, serving as one of the executive producers.

Disney has also revealed that the iconic villain and her humble beginnings would be seen in “Hello, Cruel Heart,” a new novel due in April from Disney Press that will serve as a prequel to the film. Written by Maureen Johnson, the book is set in 1967 and follows a teenage girl aspiring to establish herself in the fashion world who will one day become Cruella.

Watch the trailer below.