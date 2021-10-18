Disney Delays ‘Doctor Strange 2,’ ‘Thor 4,’ ‘Black Panther’ Sequel and ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Marvel fans, prepare to wait a little bit longer to see Doctor Strange, Thor and Black Panther return to theaters.

Disney has delayed release plans for several upcoming films, including “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” from March 25 to May 6, “Thor: Love and Thunder” from May 6 to July 8 and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” from July 8 to Nov. 11. With the “Black Panther” sequel jumping to November, “The Marvels” has been postponed to early 2023. As part of the rollback, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” was bumped from Feb. 17 to July 28, 2023.

Along with the deluge of Marvel delays, Disney has moved the fifth “Indiana Jones” installment back nearly a year. The still-untitled film, starring Harrison Ford as the fedora-wearing, swashbuckling archaeologist, will open on June 30, 2023 instead of July 29, 2022.

The major release date shuffle comes after Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” cemented its place as a pandemic-era box office hit and ahead of “Eternals,” the MCU entry that is scheduled for Nov. 5. The scheduling overhaul is related to production and not box office returns, according to sources at Disney. The next “Black Panther” entry, for one, is still filming in Atlanta. Since Marvel has become an interconnected and meticulously planned universe — which spans dozens of film and several new television series — any production delay causes a domino effect on the rest of the franchise.

COVID-19 has shaken up the way studios release their biggest movies, with many major tentpoles bucking tradition to land simultaneously in theaters and on digital platforms. After putting “Black Widow” starring Scarlett Johansson, “101 Dalmatians” prequel “Cruella” and animated adventure “Raya and the Last Dragon” on Disney Plus on the same day as their respective theatrical premieres, the studio has reaffirmed its commitment to the big screen — for now. The movies on schedule for 2021 will play exclusively in theaters for 45 days before moving to digital platforms, however, Disney has not solidified plans for 2022 and beyond.

See the updated release calendar below:

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (Disney) previously dated on 3/25/22 moves to 5/6/22

“Thor: Love and Thunder” (Disney) previously dated on 5/6/22 moves to 7/8/22

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Disney) previously dated on 7/8/22 moves to 11/11/22

“Untitled Indiana Jones” (Disney) previously dated on 7/29/22 moves to 6/30/23

“Untitled Disney Live Action” (Disney) previously dated on 7/14/23 is removed from schedule

“The Marvels” (Disney) previously dated on 11/11/22 moves to 2/17/23

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” (Disney) previously dated on 2/17/23 moves to 7/28/23

“Untitled Marvel” (Disney) previously dated on 7/28/23 is removed from schedule

“Untitled Marvel” (Disney) previously dated on 10/6/23 is removed from schedule

Untitled 20th Century” (20th) previously dated on 10/20/23 is removed from schedule

“Untitled Marvel (Disney) previously dated on 11/10/23 moves to 11/3/23