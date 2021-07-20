Disney Publicity Veteran Darrel Borquez Joins Shelter PR

Longtime Disney film studio publicist Darrell Borquez has joined Shelter PR as the agency’s VP of publicity. Borquez, who spent 15 years at Disney, will work closely with Shelter’s personal representation and film and television departments.

The Los Angeles-based hire was announced on Tuesday by Shelter co-founders Marla Farrell, Cara Tripicchio and Christine Tripicchio.

“I am beyond thrilled to join the amazing team that Marla, Cara and Christine have built at Shelter PR,” Borquez said in a statement. “Their unwavering commitment to their clients has resulted in an unparalleled talent roster that I cannot wait to work with. Collaborating with each other on countless campaigns during my years at Disney cemented the fact that Shelter PR is the perfect place for the next step in my career.”

Farrell said: “On behalf of myself, Cara and Christine, we feel very fortunate to be able to bring Darrell’s talent, skill, determination and excellent relationships with the media into the Shelter family. Darrell’s expertise and vast knowledge of the industry at large will undoubtedly have a significant impact on our success and ability to continue to attract talented artists and creatives.”

Shelter PR, which has offices in Los Angeles and New York, represents such artists as Tom Holland, Regé-Jean Page, Elizabeth Olsen, Florence Pugh, Daniel Kaluuya, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Dev Patel, Zazie Beetz, Steve Carell, Tina Fey, Tessa Thompson, Shailene Woodley and Jason Bateman.

Borquez joins existing VPs Lauren Gold and Jenny Tversky, along with executive VP of film/television/awards and events Jerry Rojas and director Erin Durkin.