‘Disenchanted,’ ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ Disney Plus Release Dates Revealed

Disney magic is alive and well!

Amy Adams’ lovable princess-to-be, Giselle, returns to screens in Fall 2022 — 15 years after “Enchanted” bowed. The pic will stream exclusively on Disney Plus, Adams and co-star Patrick Dempsey teased in a pre-recorded video during Disney Plus Day.

The follow-up to the 2007 hit reunites the duo with James Marsden and Idina Menzel. Adams and Dempsey were on hand to make the announcement for Disney Plus Day.

“To work with everybody again after 14 years is just really exciting,” Dempsey, who will be singing for the first time in the film, told Variety in April. “We need some escapism right now. We need those romantic comedies and those musicals to get people out of the doldrums that we’re in.”

In other reboot and sequel news, Disney also announced a release date for the “Cheaper by the Dozen” reimagining. Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff star in the comedy coming to Disney Plus in March 2022.

The movie centers on a multiracial, blended family of 12 that’s juggling a hectic home life and family business. Union and Braff appeared virtually on Disney Plus Day to announce the news.

Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey’s “Cheaper by the Dozen” books were originally adapted into the 1950 movie “Cheaper by the Dozen,” starring Clifton Webb and Myrna Loy, and its 1952 sequel, “Belles on Their Toes.” In 2003, Shawn Levy directed a modern-day reboot toplined by Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt, and Shankman helmed the 2005 sequel, “Cheaper by the Dozen 2.”

Levy will executive produce the reboot alongside Union. Gail Lerner is directing the film, written by her “Black-ish” collaborator Kenya Barris and Jenifer Rice-Genzuk.