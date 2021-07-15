Producer Dillon Jordan Arrested on Prostitution Ring Charges

A California film producer was arrested on Thursday on charges that he used his production company, PaperChase Films, as a front for an international prostitution ring.

Dillon Jordan, who produced “Skin” and “The Kindergarten Teacher,” was indicted last month on prostitution and money laundering charges. The indictment was unsealed on Thursday.

The charges allege that Jordan ran the operation from 2010 at least through May 2017, arranging travel for women to meet clients for sex around the country. He also allegedly used accounts in the names of the production company and an event planning business to collect payments and pay expenses for the prostitution business. The payments were sometimes described as “modeling fees,” “appearance fees,” “consulting fees” and “house party fees.”

Jordan, 49, is based in Lake Arrowhead, Calif., and also goes by Daniel Jordan, Daniel Maurice Hatton, and Daniel Bohler, according to the indictment. He was arrested in San Bernardino County and was scheduled to make an initial appearance before a federal judge in Riverside.

His attorney could not be reached for comment.

The case is being handled by prosecutors in the Southern District of New York. The indictment includes allegations that women were flown to New York to engage in prostitution, as well as the allegation that Jordan worked with a madam based in the United Kingdom to pool clients and prostitutes.

Dillon was an executive producer of the 2018 Ethan Hawke film “The Kid.” “The Kindergarten Teacher,” which he also produced, starred Maggie Gyllenhaal and Gael Garcia Bernal, and appeared at several film festivals. His IMDb page states that he has optioned “Superman vs. The KKK.”