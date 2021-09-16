Dianne Doan Joins Mystery Comedy ‘Reunion’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Dianne Doan has joined the cast of “Reunion.”

The film centers on a murder that takes place during a high school reunion party and has already attracted a cast of comedy heavyweights and in-demand actors. Doan will appear alongside Lil Rel Howery, Billy Magnussen, Jillian Bell, Nina Dobrev, Jamie Chung, Michael Hitchcock and Chace Crawford. Chris Nelson (“The Perfect Date”) is directing the film from a screenplay by the “The Edge of Sleep” writing duo, Jake Emanuel and Willie Block.

Doan was part of the main cast of Cinemax’s “Warrior,” playing Mai Ling. She also appeared as Lonnie in the Disney Channel original movies “Descendants” and “Descendants 2.” Other credits include “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Good Trouble” and “Vikings.” It’s unclear what role she will play in “Reunion.”

“Reunion” puts a whodunit spin on the genre of awkward, post-graduation gatherings with former classmates — it unfolds during a snowstorm that leaves guests trapped in an isolated mansion. Filming is taking place in Los Angeles.

Producing are Artists Road’s principals, Todd Garner, Ben Silverman, Peter Principato and Mark Korshak as well as Mickey Schiff and Howery. Executive producing are Unique Features’ Bob Shaye alongside Magnussen and Bell. Peter Oillataguerre, Spyglass’ president of production, will oversee the project on behalf of the company.

Artists Road is a joint venture formed by Spyglass Media Group, Propagate Content, Artists First Inc., and Off-Road Productions, with a mission to focus on producing moderately-budgeted film comedies for worldwide audiences.

Doan is represented by Innovative Artists, Principals Talent Management, and Forward Entertainment.