‘Diana’ Musical Sets Netflix Premiere Ahead of Broadway Opening Night

“Diana,” a musical about the people’s princess, will premiere on Netflix ahead of its Broadway debut.

The show had completed only a few preview performances (and was expected to officially open last March) before Broadway went dark due to the pandemic. In an unprecedented move, a live stage recording of “Diana” is coming to Netflix on Oct. 1, two months before preview performances are expected to resume on Dec. 1 at the Longacre Theatre.

Broadway does not have a set reopening date. However, New York City officials have been taking steps to mount a theater revival, including plans for a dedicated COVID-19 vaccination site on Broadway and pop-up coronavirus testing sites by theaters. Additional efforts will include screening and testing for both audience members and employees, enhanced cleaning measures and revamped backstage protocols.

“Diana” tells the story of the beloved figure. She finds herself thrust into the global spotlight after her engagement to Prince Charles and struggles to navigate her way within the rigid structure of the royal family. Trapped in a loveless marriage, Diana fights to find her voice.

The live recording, directed by Christopher Ashley, was filmed in 2020 without an audience and spotlights the original Broadway cast. Jeanna de Waal leads as Diana, with Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth.

The show’s producers hope Netflix will generate interest in the stage production. Streaming services have been helpful in giving audiences their fix of theater as Broadway remains closed. Disney Plus successfully released a recorded version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” with the original Broadway cast. Several theatrical works, including “American Son” with Kerry Washington, “Springsteen on Broadway” and Nick Kroll and John Mulaney’s “Oh, Hello” have streamed on Netflix.

“The chance to share our show, first with Netflix’s global audience, and then welcoming a live audience back on Broadway, is something we’ve all been dreaming about for more than a year,” the show’s producers said in a statement. “We could not be more thrilled to finally share both the film and the Broadway musical with the world.”

Interest surrounding the Royals has been at an all-time high. In the interview heard round the world, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently sat down with Oprah to discuss the devastating realities of their life as members of the British royal family.

And four seasons in, the royal drama “The Crown” continues to be a huge hit for Netflix.