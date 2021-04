Directors Guild Awards Winners (Updating Live)

As with most every other guild awards ceremony during the pandemic, the Directors Guild of America is presenting its winners in film and television via a virtual ceremony. The winners are being announced live, and this story will be updated as they progress.

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Motion Pictures

Lee Isaac Chung , “Minari” (A24)

Unit Production Manager: Dylan Brodie

First Assistant Director: Jeff Dubray

Second Assistant Director: Ann Laudick

Second Second Assistant Director: Stephen J. Hanan

Unit Production Manager: Reena Magsarili Raasch

First Assistant Director: Michael T. Meador

Second Assistant Director: Alexander Armero

Second Second Assistant Director: Anthony Manzo

First Assistant Director: Richard Goodwin

Second Assistant Director: Samantha McGrady

Second Second Assistant Director: Matt McKinnon

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Jeff Goodell, John Stern, George Williams III

Unit Production Managers: Charles Miller, Stuart M. Besser, Jonathan Shoemaker

First Assistant Director: Joseph P. Reidy

Second Assistant Director: Rachel Jaros

Second Second Assistant Director: Justin Bischoff

Location Managers: Dennis Voskov, Nick Rafferty (Chicago Unit)

Unit Production Manager: Mary Kerrigan

First Assistant Director: Mary Kerrigan

Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director

Radha Blank , “The Forty-Year-Old Version” (Netflix)

Unit Production Manager: James Price

First Assistant Director: Michael L. Walker

Second Assistant Director: Kenyon Noble

Second Second Assistant Director: Jonathan Santos

Location Managers: Katarina Dedicova, Tim Stacker

Production Managers: Martín Pérez Valle, Assia Fratz (New York Unit)

First Assistant Director: Carlos Suazo

Second Assistant Directors: Alí Santiago, Alex Burstein (New York Unit)

Second Second Assistant Directors: Karen Alcázar, Anthony James Faure (New York Unit)

Unit Production Manager: Paul O. Davis

First Assistant Director: Mark Anthony Little

Second Assistant Director: Kevin O’Neil

Unit Production Manager: Amy Greene

First Assistant Director: Matthew Vose Campbell

First Assistant Director: George Every

Second Assistant Director: Jamie D. Allen

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentaries

“Boys State” (A24/Apple TV Plus) – Amanda McBaine, Jesse Moss

“The Truffle Hunters” (Sony Pictures Classics) – Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw

“My Octopus Teacher” (Netflix) – Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed

“The Painter and the Thief” (Neon/Elevation Pictures)

“Welcome to Chechnya” (HBO) – David France

Dramatic TV Series

JASON BATEMAN: Ozark , “Wartime” (Netflix)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Matthew Spiegel

First Assistant Director: Peter Thorell

Second Assistant Director: Townson Wells Second Second Assistant Director: Sarah Gorczyk

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Colin Wilson

First Assistant Director: Kim Richards

Second Assistant Director: Heather Wagner-Wang Second Second Assistant Director: Heather Kehayas Additional Second Assistant Director: David Buchwald

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: James Paul Hapsas First Assistant Director: Efrain Cortes

Second Assistant Director: Louis Lanni

Second Second Assistant Director: KiKi Levine

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Michael Klick, Philippa Naughten First Assistant Director: Sunday Stevens

Second Assistant Director: Wendy Bledsoe

Directorial Team:

First Assistant Director: Ian Foster Woolf

Comedy Series

ZACH BRAFF: Ted Lasso , “Biscuits” (Apple TV Plus)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Bonnie Muñoz

First Assistant Director: Derek Peterson

Second Assistant Director: Jacquie Dore

Second Second Assistant Director: Zach Citarella Location Manager: Chris Banks

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Mary Church

First Assistant Director: Adam Feil

Second Assistant Director: Candice Lee Second Second Assistant Director: D.J. Carter

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Mary Church

First Assistant Director: Adam Feil

Second Assistant Director: Candice Lee

Second Second Assistant Directors: D.J. Carter, Brent Stanton

Movies for Television and Limited Series

SUSANNE BIER: “The Undoing” (HBO)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Deb Dyer

First Assistant Director: Richard Styles

Second Assistant Director: Josh Muzaffer

Location Manager: Lauri Pitkus

Second Second Assistant Directors: Steven Lafferty, Alex Scricco Additional Second Assistant Directors: Alex Scricco, Zachary Citarella

Directorial Team:

First Assistant Director: Aldric La’auli Porter

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: David Backus First Assistant Director: Robin Abrams Second Assistant Director: Thomas Gaito

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Mary Kane

First Assistant Director: Janell Sammelman

Second Assistant Directors: Meaghan F. McLaughlin, Stephanie Tull Coscina

Second Second Assistant Directors: Katye Kalivoda, Nadeem Ashayer (Los Angeles Unit) Additional Second Assistant Directors: Kate Pulley, George Williams (Los Angeles Unit)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Brad Yacobian First Assistant Director: Luke Maxcy

Second Assistant Director: Kirisa Gavrin

Second Second Assistant Directors: Christina Lee, Gabriella Poli Vidal

Variety/Talk/News/Sports — Regularly Scheduled Programming

PAUL G. CASEY: Real Time With Bill Maher , “Episode 1835” (HBO)

Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Stacy Talbot

Stage Managers: Brian Anderson, Patrick Whitney

Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Yvonne De Mare, Karen Yaeger Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Jeff Leib

Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Laura Ouziel-Mack Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly, Eddie Valk

Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Susan Faith Locke-ShapiroCHRISTOPHER WERNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “Trump & Election Results” (HBO)

Directorial Team:

Associate Director: John Scott Wilson Stage Manager: Dino Castelli Location Manager: Demian Resnick

Variety/Talk/News/Sports — Specials

STACEY ANGELES: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents “Remembering RBG: A Nation Ugly Cried with Desi Lydic” (Comedy Central)

Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Tomas ‘Dutch’ Deckaj Stage Manager: Nicole Payson

Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Yvonne De Mare, Karen Yaeger Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Jeff Leib

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Nina Shiffman

First Assistant Director: Jermaine Sumra

Second Assistant Director: Lizz Zanin

Additional Second Assistant Director: Steven Bruno Location Manager: John Maher

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Debra James

First Assistant Director: Shawn Pipkin-West

Second Assistant Director: Courtney Franklin

Second Second Assistant Directors: Ni’cole Pettis, Cathy Bon

Reality Programs

DAVID CHARLES: Eco Challenge , “3,2,1…Go!” (Amazon Prime Video)

Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Daniel Curran

Stage Managers: Ian Blankenship, Kevin Fletcher, Andy Nelson, Mickel Picco

Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Annie Johnson

Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Amy Barker

Head Stage Manager: Eric Rhoden

Stage Managers: Doug Neal, Michael Strauss

Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Sean Galvin

Lead Stage Manager: Jimmy Chriss

Stage Managers: Rachel Shimko, Kristianna Laroda, Richard Melendez

Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Ryan Bunnell

Stage Managers: Will Baker, Kevin Fletcher

Documentaries

MICHAEL DWECK & GREGORY KERSHAW: “The Truffle Hunters” (Sony Pictures Classics)

BENJAMIN REE: “The Painter and the Thief” (Elevation Pictures)

Children’s Programs

KABIR AKHTAR: High School Musical: The Musical – The Series , “Opening Night” (Disney Plus)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Jeff T. Miller, Greg A. Hampson First Assistant Director: Brent Geisler

Second Assistant Director: Cody Harbaugh

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Chris Phillips First Assistant Director: Natalie Van Doren

Commercials