Denis Villeneuve Wants to Direct a James Bond Movie: ‘I’m One of the Biggest Bond Fans’

The search is on for the next James Bond actor after Daniel Craig finishes his run, but the hunt for the next 007 director already has a new volunteer: Denis Villeneuve.

On the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, hosted by Josh Horowitz, Villeneuve said he’s a huge Bond fan and it would be a dream for him to direct a movie in the franchise if he were ever asked.

“Franky — and I cannot believe I would say that — but the answer would be a massive yes. I would deeply love to one day make a James Bond movie,” Villeneuve said. “It’s a character that I’ve been with — like everybody — since my childhood. I have massive affection for Bond. It would be a big challenge for people to try and reboot it after what Daniel did. What Daniel Craig brought to Bond was so unique and strong and probably unmatchable. He’s the ultimate James Bond. I can’t wait to see Cary’s movie. I’m very excited. I’m one of the biggest Bond fans.”

Cary Joji Fukunaga directed Craig’s fifth and final 007 adventure “No Time to Die,” which is finally in U.S. theaters after being delayed multiple times. After the film grossed $6.3 million in Thursday night previews, it broke the record for the highest opening night for a Bond film, previously held by 2015’s “Spectre” with $5.3 million.

Villeneuve may be a huge Bond fan, but he’s got a lot on his plate currently, with the sci-fi epic “Dune” opening in theaters and on HBO Max in just two weeks on Oct. 22. The massive film is expected to be the first in a two-part series.

“Just thinking about it, I’m tired [laughs]. One thing at a time,” he says. “It’s really a massive privilege. I don’t want to say I’m very arrogant or pretentious right now. It’s true that it would be a dream to do 007. I don’t know if such a thing would happen, but it would be a privilege. At the end of the day, that would be pure cinematic joy.”