Academy Announces Recipients of 2021 Golden Fellowship For Women – Film News in Brief

The Academy announced Kelley Kali and Waad al-Kateeb as domestic and international recipients, respectively, of the 2021 Academy Fellowship for Women — with Kali receiving $35,000 and al-Kateeb receiving the equivalent of £20,000.

Part of the Academy Gold global talent development and inclusion initiative, the fellowship for women is a one-year program that provides direct financial support, mentorship and access to filmmakers. Additionally, fellows will also receive career achievement support through the Alumni Gold Program — which provides professional development and education for alumni of Academy Gold Programs, including Gold Rising, Student Academy Awards and the Nicholl Fellowship in Screenwriting.

Both Kali and al-Kateeb were selected from a group of 11 finalists, including Kimberlee Bassford, Vigil Chime, Shaina Ghuraya, Amy Tofte, Gordon West, Farah Abushwesha, Rienkje Attoh-Wood, Prano Bailey-Bond and Dionne Edwards.

Kali is a graduate of Howard University and USC School of Cinematic Arts. Credits include being selected to work with Ron Howard and Brian Grazer to develop her web series pilot, “The Discovery of Dit Dodson,” and wrote and directed “Lalo’s House.”

al-Kateeb’s credits include reporting on the conflict in Syria for Channel 4 News in the UK., which won the 2017 international Emmy for news. Her documentation of her life in Aleppo was the inspiration for the feature documentary, “For Sama,” which she directed with Edward Watts — garnering them a 2019 Oscar nomination for best documentary feature.

Louder Than Pop Partners with Dennis Hopper Trust To Launch Artist’s Museum

Louder Than Pop partnered with Dennis Hopper Art Trust to launch “Dennis Harper: Widescreen,” an immersive museum that explores themes in both Hopper’s life and artistic work.

“We are honored to announce our partnership with The Hopper Art Trust to produce and tour an immersive museum experience around the life and work of Dennis Hopper,” said Piere Vudrag, chief executive officer of Louder Than Pop. “Widescreen will allow visitors to discover the multifaceted and talented man, Dennis Hopper…”

Viewers will see rare personal items discovered at his Taos, New Mexico properties: the El Cortez Theater and items that are part of The Hopper Art Trust. Additionally, attendees will be sent into Widescreen — showcasing experimental designs and physical sets, among others.

The exhibit is set for an eight city tour starting in L.A. in 2023 and including New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Dallas, London and Paris to start.

Yellow Veil Pictures Acquires Rights to ‘The Midnight Swim’

Yellow Veil Pictures announced the acquisition of Sarah Adina Smith’s “The Midnight Swim” which will be released digitally on Jan. 25.

Winning both the breakthrough audience award from AFI Fest and best feature film from the Denver international film festival, “The Midnight Swim” follows half-sisters Isa, June and Annie after the disappearance of their mother during a deep-water dive in Spirit Lake. Working to put their mother’s affairs in order, the sisters accidentally summon a local ghost. The film stars Aleksa Palladino, Lindsay Burdgeand Ross Partridge.

“The Midnight Swim” is produced by Jonako Donley and Mary Pat Bentel. The acquisition deal was negotiated by Yellow Veil Pictures co-founders Justin Timms, Joe Yanick and Hugues Barbier with Everything is Everything co-founders Jonako Donley and Smith.

A special collector’s BluRay edition will be available on Jan. 1 as part of Yellow Veil’s partnership with OCN Distribution.