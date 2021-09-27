Deborah McIntosh, Alex Walton to Lead WME Independent

Deborah McIntosh and Alex Walton will lead WME Independent, a new division of WME that will handle domestic and international film sales and film financing consulting services. Both were most recently at Endeavor Content, which WME’s parent company Endeavor Holdings is selling a majority stake in as part of a settlement agreement with the Writers Guild of America that limits major agencies’ ability to package material.

The new group will bring film sales and film financing consulting services back inside the agency and will offer both domestic and international film sales services.

“WME Independent will serve as a critical vehicle to fuel our clients’ projects while providing the global perspective necessary to navigate today’s content marketplace,” said Dan Limerick, WME’s chief operating officer, in a statement. “Deb, Alex and their team have an undeniable track record of bringing many successful artist-driven projects to fruition, and we look forward to bringing their skills and expertise to our clients.”

The division will also include agents Will Maxfield, Gerren Crochet, Zach Glueck, Katie Irwin, Nelson Mok, Abraham Bengio, and Laurel Charnetsky.

McIntosh was SVP, film advisory at Endeavor Content. Walton and McIntosh together raised financing for many films while at Endeavor Content, including The Russo Brothers’ “Cherry,” starring Tom Holland, “Pig,” starring Nicolas Cage, Dev Patel’s directorial debut “Monkey Man,” and Ferdinando Cito Filomarino’s action thriller “Beckett,” starring John David Washington, Benh Zeitlin’s “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” and Aneesh Chaganty’s “Searching.”

Walton was EVP, film advisory and co-head of the film group at Endeavor Content. Prior to that, Walton partnered with Ken Kao to form international sales outfit Bloom in 2014. As its president, Walton oversaw sales, production, and distribution for “The Front Runner,” “Book Club,” “Bad Education,” “Suburbicon,” “The Nice Guys,” and “Love Wedding Repeat.” Prior to Bloom, he was president of international sales and distribution at Exclusive Media and ran Paramount Vantage’s international sales division.