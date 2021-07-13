Deadpool Crosses Over With MCU in Fourth-Wall Shattering Ad for ‘Free Guy’

Deadpool has finally crossed over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sort of.

On Tuesday, Ryan Reynolds posted a YouTube video titled “Deadpool and Korg React,” in which Reynolds’ foul-mouthed mercenary and Taika Waititi’s rock warrior Korg from “Thor: Ragnarok” react to a trailer for “Free Guy” (which stars both Reynolds and Watiti). The promo video marks the first time Deadpool is seen on-screen with a character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, something Marvel fans have been dreaming of since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, the former owner of the “Deadpool” and “X-Men” superhero films.

In a similar fashion to the “Deadpool” movie and its 2018 sequel, the video sees the anti-hero breaking the fourth wall and taking jabs at Disney’s acquisition of Fox and the delayed release of “Free Guy.” “Deadpool 3” is in development at Disney with Reynolds starring and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux writing. At the end of the video, Deadpool asks Korg for any tips on joining the MCU.

“Have a dream, chase it, lose that dream, just sabotage all sorts of happiness in pursuit of that dream, climb up to the peaks of that mountain and when you get to the top, land at the bottom and realize you’re never going to achieve that dream, and at that point check your emails,” Korg said. “Maybe you’ll get something from your agents saying Marvel wants to talk.”

Reynolds shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “If you include Deadpool’s cocaine rider, this is the most expensive reaction video ever made.“

If you include Deadpool’s cocaine rider, this is the most expensive reaction video ever made. pic.twitter.com/XvhIQMtBfS — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 13, 2021

“Free Guy” will make its theatrical debut on Aug. 13.