Warren Burke, Brandon Scott Join Cast of Walter Hill’s ‘Dead for a Dollar’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Brandon Scott and Warren Burke have joined the cast of the upcoming Western “Dead for a Dollar,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The film follows a famed bounty hunter (Christoph Waltz) as he encounters his sworn enemy, a professional gambler he had sent to prison years before (Willem Dafoe), while on a mission to find and return the wife of a successful businessman who is being held hostage in Mexico (Rachel Brosnahan).

Directed by Walter Hill, “Dead for a Dollar” has begun principal photography in Santa Fe, N.M.

“Dead for a Dollar honors traditional Westerns while simultaneously dealing with issues of race relations and the modern empowerment of women,” Hill said.

Berry Meyerowitz, Neil Dunn, Carolyn McMaster, Kirk D’Amico and Jeremy Wall are producing the film, with executive producers including Jeff Sackman, Larry Greenberg, Waltz, Lawrence Mortorff, and Alex Habrich.

Quiver Distribution arranged the film’s financing and packaged the project alongside Canadian-based Chaos A Film Company. Quiver will also handle U.S. distribution of the film, and Myriad Pictures has acquired the international distribution rights, which it began selling at the recent Cannes market.

Scott is best known for his roles in “Dead to Me” and “Goliath.” The actor has also appeared in “Bronzeville,” “13 Reasons Why” and “This Is Us,” and he lent his voice to “The Boss Baby: Back in Business.” He is represented by Innovative Artists and Sweeney Entertainment.

Burke is best known for his role in Netflix’s “Family Reunion.” Recently, he has also appeared in “Bigger” and “Abby’s.” Burke is represented by ICM Partners.