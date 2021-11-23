Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart Voice Powerful Pups in ‘DC League of Super Pets’ Trailer

Who says superheroes can’t walk on four legs? If you’ve ever wondered who fights crime when The Man of Steel is busy — Dwayne Johnson has your answer.

In the upcoming animated movie “DC League of Super-Pets,” Johnson voices Superman’s furry best friend Krypto the Super-Dog, who teams up with other superhero pets to fight crime while their owners are otherwise engaged.

In the new trailer, viewers got their first peek at Johnson’s take on the powerful pooch in the movie, written and directed by Jared Stern (“The Lego Batman Movie”) and co-directed by Sam Levine. Other super-powered pets saving the world include a pig who can grow to monstrous sizes, a super-fast turtle and a squirrel who can shoot lightning from its hands.

Johnson, whose Seven Bucks Productions banner also produced the project, announced the movie’s all-star voice cast earlier this year, with his frequent collaborator Kevin Hart taking on the role of Ace the Bat Hound, Batman’s dog.

Joining the dynamic duo are Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Jameela Jamil and Keanu Reeves. Marc Maron has also signed on to voice Lex Luthor in this world populated by two- and four-legged heroes and villains.

Producing alongside Johnson are his Seven Bucks partners Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia, as well as Patricia Hicks and Jared Stern. John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Nicholas Stoller executive produce the film, based on DC characters.

Already one of Hollywood’s most bankable box office draws, Johnson is set for a particularly super 2022 with “DC League of Super-Pets” set to be released on May 20 and his live-action take on the DC Comics hero “Black Adam” following on July 29.

Watch the trailer below.