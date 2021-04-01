DC Films Shelving ‘New Gods’ With Ava DuVernay, ‘The Trench’ With James Wan

The DC movie-verse is getting a little bit smaller.

Long gestating DC Comics adaptations “New Gods” with director Ava DuVernay and screenwriter Tom King, and “The Trench” with director James Wan and producer Peter Safran are not moving forward at Warner Bros., the studio announced on Thursday.

“As part of our DC slate, some legacy development titles including ‘New Gods’ and ‘The Trench’ will not be moving forward,” the studio said in a statement. “We thank our partners Ava DuVernay, Tom King, James Wan and Peter Safran for their time and collaboration during this process and look forward to our continued partnership with them on other DC stories. The projects will remain in their skillful hands if they were to move forward in the future.”

The decision is certain to raise eyebrows with some DC fans as it comes just a few weeks after the debut of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” which officially closed the book on the “Snyder-verse” — i.e. the director’s unified narrative involving several of DC’s biggest characters. “New Gods” — which DuVernay and King have been developing since early 2018 — involves the “Fourth World” characters created by DC artist Jack Kirby that were heavily featured in the Snyder cut, first among them the totalitarian villain Darkseid.

Earlier on Thursday, Ray Porter, who plays Darkseid in the Snyder cut, even tweeted to fans to “please stop pestering” DuVernay about the movie and the character. DuVernay responded thanking Porter, and all but announcing that she wasn’t moving forward with “New Gods.”

“I hope our paths cross one day, sir,” DuVernay tweeted. “If not in the Fourth World, then in another.”

Thank you, Ray. You’ve been nothing but gracious towards me. Appreciate you. And fans who supported. I’m told the studio will be speaking about their recent decision about NEW GODS characters soon. I hope our paths cross one day, sir. If not in the Fourth World, then in another. https://t.co/3Ncrqk1cXf — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 1, 2021

“The Trench,” meanwhile, was meant as a horror-inflected one-off set in the dangerous oceanic abyss filled with the ravenous aquatic creatures first seen in Wan’s 2018 blockbuster “Aquaman.” Noah Gardner and Aidan Fitzgerald had written a script for the film, which Wan was producing with Safran.

