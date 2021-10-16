DC FanDome: See All the Trailers and News From ‘Flash,’ ‘Black Adam’ and More

DC FanDome’s hours of free panels, previews and performances are back — with several teases and updates from highly anticipated projects like “The Batman.”

The event is a collection of programming attached to DC properties across all platforms. All FanDome content will be available for a 24-hour period beginning Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. PT on the event website as well as Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Topping the list of exciting reveals at FanDome is a new trailer for “The Batman,” set to premiere March 4, 2022. The film is directed by Matt Reeves and stars Robert Pattinson as the titular hero with Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as Riddler. DC also debuted trailers and first looks for Dwayne Johnson’s “Black Adam,” “Peacemaker” starring John Cena and Season 3 of the animated comedy “Harley Quinn.”

See all the news being announced below.

“Black Adam”

Dwayne Johnson showed off the first footage from his anti-hero movie, where he electrocutes a man into dust.

Ladies & gents…

Enjoy your WORLD EXCLUSIVE first look⚡️ He is ruthless.

He is unstoppable.

He is the reason the hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. He is #BLACKADAM The Man in Black has come around…#DCFanDome@SevenBucksProd@flynnpictureco pic.twitter.com/nv4oRmaLlq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 16, 2021

CW’s “The Flash”

The CW’s Flash, is getting a costume upgrade…and it’s flashy. Grant Gustin will now sport some fancy footwear: the DC Comics speedster’s iconic golden boots. Though “The Flash” has been an Arrowverse on-screen fixture since 2014, his legendary boots haven’t made their way onto the show until now. Gustin described them as “the final element that’s been missing.” The final touch doesn’t just include the boots, but also a newly designed center crest and wings on the decked-out red suit. “The Flash” will return for Season 8 with a five-part “Armageddon” mega-event on Tuesday, Nov. 16 on The CW.

DC

Milestone Initiative

DC announced the Milestone Initiative, a bid to identify new writers and artists with diverse background in the comic book industry. The effort is a nod to Milestone Media, the now iconic line of comics that was devised by a group of Black creators in the early 1990s and published with DC. Milestone Media joined with DC again in February, and it’s making a live-action Static Shock movie and the company’s first animated feature.

DC

“Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League”

The upcoming video game lets you control members of the Suicide Squad, including Harley Quinn, Killer Shark, Boomerang and Deadshot, to kill Superman, Flash, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman and more.