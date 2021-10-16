How to Watch DC FanDome 2021 Online

DC Comics fans will gain access to a flurry of panels, performances and trailers during the DC FanDome event, taking place on Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET.

The free event gathers stars and creators of DC properties — across feature films, TV series, games and comics — and offers attendees breaking news, exclusive trailers and never-before-seen footage of its upcoming projects. DC FanDome will be streaming on its official website in addition to DC’s Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook accounts.

At the event, fans can look forward to new trailer of “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson, clips from “DC League of Super-Pets,” behind-the-scenes footage at Jason Momoa in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” and Zachary Levi’s “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” as well as a first look at Dwayne Johnson in “Black Adam.”

In September, Pattinson teased what fans can expect from “The Batman” at this year’s DC FanDome, telling Variety‘s Angelique Jackson: “Me and Zoë [Kravitz] did some stuff. It’s a fun little thing. There are lots of little surprises for it.”

The full schedule is available on the DC FanDome website. Registration is not required to access DC FanDome, but pre-registration is necessary to view the full schedule ahead of the event’s launch.

Augmented reality (AR) experiences and QR codes to scan will also be available for users who have a mobile device within reach. The event will not be compatible with gaming consoles, and users do not need to download any mobile apps to access special content.