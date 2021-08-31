DC FanDome 2021 Will Bring ‘The Batman,’ ‘Aquaman 2,’ ‘The Flash’ and ‘Black Adam’

Break out the Batman and Wonder Woman cosplay because DC FanDome, a virtual event catered to comic book enthusiasts, is returning this fall.

DC FanDome will take place on Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. PT and will be available to watch on its official website or via Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. The free event gathers stars and creators of DC properties — across feature films, TV series, games and comics — and offers attendees access to breaking news, exclusive trailers and never-before-seen footage of its upcoming projects.

This year’s gathering will showcase footage from a swath of Warner Bros.-produced DC movies, including a new trailer for “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader; clips from “DC League of Super-Pets;” behind-the-scenes looks at Jason Momoa in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” and Zachary Levi’s “Shazam! Fury of the Gods;” as well as a first-look at Dwayne Johnson in “Black Adam” and the oft-delayed “The Flash” with Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck.

On the heels of “The Suicide Squad,” HBO Max will unveil an exclusive look at “Peacemaker,” a TV series centering on the anti-hero portrayed by John Cena. Also on the television front, viewers will get a preview of new seasons for “Batwoman,” “The Flash,” “Superman & Lois,” and “Sweet Tooth,” plus a farewell tribute to “Supergirl” as it approaches its sixth and final season. Warner Bros. Television is also preparing a first-look at its new drama “Naomi” and an upcoming episode of DC’s “Stargirl.”

Warner Bros. Animation will showcase “Aquaman: King of Atlantis,” the adult animated series “Harley Quinn” and the new show “Batman: Caped Crusader.” Other animated titles coming to DC FanDome include two original films: “Injustice,” featuring Superman and the rest of the Justice League, as well as the heist movie “Catwoman: Hunted.”

The gaming portion of the event will feature new reveals from “Gotham Knights” and “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.” For DC publishing, comic book readers can get a taste of three new “Wonder Woman” books, as well as new details about the universe-spanning Batman and Fortnite crossover.

On the same day, DC Kids Fandome, an experience aimed at young superhero buffs, will launch on its own website. The family-friendly event will offer sneak peaks of upcoming DC animated adventures like “Batwheels,” “DC Super Hero Girls” and “Teen Titans Go.”

“DC FanDome 2020 was a first-of-its kind global virtual fan experience and showcased every aspect of the DC Universe with unprecedented scale and access,” says Ann Sarnoff, chair and chief executive officer of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group. “This year, we’re taking everything that people loved about DC FanDome and supercharging it to super-serve fans with even more exclusive first-looks, breaking news, in-depth interviews and insight from the stars and creative teams of their favorite DC content.”

The first DC FanDome, held online last August as a concession to the pandemic, gave first looks at Pattinson as the next Batman, as well as James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” and Zack Snyder’s cut of “Justice League.”