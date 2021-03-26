Alamo Drafthouse Hosts ‘Dazed and Confused’ Reunion (EXCLUSIVE)

“Alright, alright, alright.”

Thanks to the magic of Zoom, Matthew McConaughey, Parker Posey, and director Richard Linklater will discuss the making of “Dazed and Confused” as part of an effort to get moviegoers to return to theaters. The cast reunion is being produced by Alamo Drafthouse as part of its “Support Local Cinemas” events. It curated a similar conversation tied to screenings of “The Lord of the Rings” franchise. The pre-recorded chat will be hosted by Jack Black and will shown along with showings of the 1993 classic. It will start screening, sure enough, the week of 4/20, an apt date if ever there was one. It will be made available for free to cinemas around the world.

“As founder and artistic director of the Austin Film Society, I know firsthand that community cinemas like ours are vital cultural spaces,” said Linklater. “It’s important for everyone to do their part to ensure that theaters can make it to the other side of this pandemic. We can’t come together as a community unless we have places to gather where we can share experiences, and cinemas are at the heart of that.”

For the cinema illiterate, “Dazed and Confused” is one of the preeminent “hang-out” movies. Set in 1976 on the last day of school, it follows a collection of high schoolers and incoming freshmen as they attend keg parties, play mailbox baseball, and cruise around Austin, Texas. The film was McConaughey’s first prominent role — he played aging lothario David Wooderson. Posey, on the cusp of becoming an indie darling, portrayed the queen bee of the senior class. And Linklater, who had scored with the low-budget “Slacker,” announced himself as an exciting new force in filmmaking. He’d go on to direct “Boyhood” and the “Before” trilogy.

Alamo Drafthouse’s “Support Local Cinemas” launched earlier this month with “The Lord of The Rings” cast reunion, which is reuniting 11 cast members with host Stephen Colbert. Fans can submit a question to the “Dazed and Confused” panel using the hashtag #Dazed on Twitter.

As vaccination levels rise across the country, Alamo Drafthouse says it will continue to lead into special events like the reunions as a “welcome back” for moviegoers. It comes after cinemas have been closed or operating at reduced capacity due to COVID-19.

“We’ve found the movies that resonate the most during COVID are warm, nostalgic, feel-good titles that we refer to as ‘eminently re-watchable’,” says Tim League, Alamo Drafthouse founder and executive chairman. “Perhaps the king of our rewatchable cult favorite movies is Richard Linklater’s ‘Dazed and Confused,’ and I’m delighted that Richard, Matthew, Parker and Jack are giving us their time for this event.”

Screenings of “Dazed and Confused” will continue through the end of May in cinemas worldwide. Tickets are on sale for screenings at Alamo Drafthouse locations at drafthouse.com/Dazed.

Alamo Drafthouse has attracted a fervent fanbase due to its creative programming and menu of craft beer and bar food. But it has faced challenges during the pandemic. Earlier this month, Alamo filed for Chapter 11. It plans to reemerge from bankruptcy with a new investor, Fortress Investment, as well as an investment group that includes League and previous equity stakeholder Altamont Capital.