David Kushner, Journalist Behind A24’s ‘Zola,’ to Publish Next Book on Substack (EXCLUSIVE)

David Kushner, a bestselling author and journalist whose stories are often developed for film and television, will publish his next book at Substack.

Kushner’s magazine articles have inspired films like A24’s “Zola” and upcoming projects involving Christian Bale and Spike Lee. Substack, a subscription newsletter service, will now be home to his new work “Masters of Disruption: How the Gamer Generation Built the Future,” which will see a serialized release and feature multimedia components over 9 installments.

Normally found in the pages of Rolling Stone, Wired and Vanity Fair, Kushner follows an increasing number of journalists going the newsletter route. It’s notable that an author as frequently adapted as Kushner would seek a deal like this, which guarantees him sole adaptive rights in an age where publishing houses like Conde Nast have ambitious content production divisions.

In step with his book release, he will also launch the subscription newsletter “Disruptor,” featuring regular original reporting.

“I’ve told these stories in a variety of forms: magazine articles, books, graphic novels, podcasts, radio essays,” said Kushner. “But after 30 years contributing to other publications, I’m excited to announce my next chapter: writing for my own newsletter, Disruptor, which will be available on Substack.”

Kushner told Variety that he views his upcoming manuscript as a “post-book” product, not only referring to its serialized nature but also suggesting an evolution of the all-text experience.

Substack co-founder Hamish McKenzie added that the service revels in providing “a blank canvas for new ideas that deepen connections with longtime readers and introduce writers to new audiences. We’re delighted to be a home for David’s writing as well as his innovative work across multiple mediums.”

Upcoming adaptations of Kushner’s work includes “All Rise,'” a musical about the invention of Viagra at eOne with Lee directing; “The Church of Living Dangerously” at New Regency with Bale to star, and “Levittown” at wiip with Amma Asante writing and directing.

Kushner is represented by The Gotham Group, McCormick Literary and the law firm Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman LLP.