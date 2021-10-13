David Fincher Announces Surprise Netflix Documentary Film Series ‘Voir’

David Fincher is partnering with Netflix on “Voir,” a new documentary series of visual essays celebrating cinema.

Netflix, or at least, the Twitter account dedicated to its movies, had film fans buzzing on Tuesday after tweeting: “Something special is coming tomorrow from David Fincher…”

Alas, that “something special” is not a third season of “Mindhunter” or a sequel to “Mank,” the director’s Oscar-nominated Netflix drama about the screenwriter of “Citizen Kane.” Fincher, who is executive producing “Voir” with “The Empty Man” director David Prior, has disclosed very little about the upcoming project. Writer Drew McWeeny, who is working on the project, wrote that the series of 10 to 30-minute essays are about “something that intrigues us or upsets us or that has to do with our connection to the movies.”

“Voir” will premiere on Nov. 13 at AFI Fest in Los Angeles before it lands on Netflix on an undetermined date.

Fincher is the award-winning filmmaker behind “Fight Club,” “Zodiac,” “The Social Network” and Madonna’s “Vogue” music video. He recently signed a four-year film deal with Netflix, having previously worked with the streamer on “House of Cards” and “Mindhunter.” As previously announced, Fincher is directing the Netflix movie “The Killer,” an assassin drama that’s said to star Michael Fassbender.

Some high-profile directors have been outspoken against Netflix and its nontraditional methods for theatrical distribution, but Fincher says he appreciates the freedom he’s been given.

“I’ve never been happier working at a place than I am at Netflix,” Fincher told Variety in a cover story about “Mank.” “It’s a nice thing that movies have a place to exist where you don’t necessarily have to shove them into spandex summer or affliction winter.”