David Fincher to Direct Netflix Assassin Drama ‘The Killer’

After partnering with Netflix for his acclaimed biopic “Mank,” director David Fincher has re-teamed with the streaming service for his next feature film, “The Killer.”

Michael Fassbender is in talks to star in the assassin drama, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline. However, Netflix and representatives for Fassbender declined to confirm. Andrew Kevin Walker, who has collaborated with Fincher on “Se7en,” “Fight Club” and “The Game,” is writing the script.

“The Killer” centers on a cold-blooded assassin who begins to develop a conscience, causing him to emotionally crack. The story is based on a graphic novel by Alexis Nolent.

Ceán Chaffin will serve as producer.

In November, Fincher signed a four-year film deal with Netflix. “Mank,” a black-and-white drama that chronicles screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz efforts to finish the script for the Orson Welles classic “Citizen Kane,” was released late last year and has been widely considered an Oscars frontrunner. It marked Fincher’s first feature directing effort since 2014’s psychological thriller “Gone Girl.”

