Jaeden Martell, Isis Hainsworth and Adrian Greensmith Cast in David Benioff & D.B. Weiss Netflix Film ‘Metal Lords’

Jaeden Martell, Isis Hainsworth and newcomer Adrian Greensmith will star in “Metal Lords,” David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’ first film at Netflix.

Martell, Hainsworth and Greensmith star in the film, directed by Peter Sollett (“Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist”), about two kids who want to start a heavy metal band “in a high school where exactly two kids care about heavy metal.”

Martell is known best for his roles in “Knives Out” and “It,” while Hainsworth appeared in “Misbehaviour” and “Emma.” Greensmith makes his feature debut in the film; the newcomer is currently studying at The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London.

Weiss wrote the film’s script and produces alongside Greg Shapiro, with Benioff, Bernie Caulfield and Robin Fisichella as executive producers. Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave rocker Tom Morello serves as executive music producer for the film, which is set for global release on Netflix later this year.

In August 2019, Benioff & Weiss inked a multimillion dollar, multi-year agreement to write, produce and direct new TV series and films exclusively at Netflix, following an intense bidding war among the streamers and studios for the “Game of Thrones” creators next content.

“We are thrilled to welcome master storytellers David Benioff and Dan Weiss to Netflix,” Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement at the time. “They are a creative force and have delighted audiences worldwide with their epic storytelling. We can’t wait to see what their imaginations will bring to our members.”

Earlier this month, Variety reported that Benioff and Weiss are developing a series adaptation of the Richard Powers novel “The Overstory.” The creatives also have the series adaptation of the sci-fi book trilogy “The Three-Body Problem” in the works and are executive producers on the half-hour dramedy “The Chair,” starring Sandra Oh, from showrunner and executive producer Amanda Peet.