David Ayer Slams Studio Cut of ‘Suicide Squad,’ Praises James Gunn’s New Movie

On Thursday, David Ayer posted an emotional letter on Twitter that praises James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” and revealed information about his director’s cut of the polarizing 2016 film “Suicide Squad.”

“I put my life into Suicide Squad. I made something amazing – My cut is intricate and emotional journey with some ‘bad people’ who are shit on and discarded (a theme that resonates in my soul),” Ayer wrote. “The studio cut is not my movie. Read that again. And my cut is not the 10 week director’s cut – It’s a fully mature edit by Lee Smith standing on the incredibly work by John Gilroy. It’s all Steven Price’s brilliant score, with not a single radio song in the whole thing.”

He continued, “It has traditional character arcs, amazing performances, a solid 3rd Act resolution. A handful of people have seen it. If someone says they have seen it, they haven’t.”

But will this latest letter inspire DC to #ReleaseTheAyerCut? While after the release of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” many DC Comics fans have begged Warner Bros. to release the Ayer’s full vision, WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff told Variety in March that the studio will not “be developing David Ayer’s cut.”

Ayer’s letter goes on: “So yeah, should be clear by now I dan’t have any quit in me. Never have. And why should I? Every day breathing is a gift. I though my story was going to end in a grave or a cell long ago. So these I’m living are bonus rounds. I’m so honored and blessed to have the career I do. Quit? After my kids watched me come home every day after the studio takeover of the edit with my heart torn out? Who would I be to them if I quit?”

“I’ve never told my side of the story and I never will. Why? Same reason no one will ever know what happened on my submarine. I keep my covenants. I’m old school like that. So I kept my mouth shut and took the tsunami of sometimes shockingly personal criticism. Why? That’s what I’ve done my whole life. Real talk I’d rather get shot at. I’m so proud of James and excited for the success that’s coming. I support WB and am thrilled the franchise is getting the legs it needs. I’m rooting for everyone, the cast, the crew. Every movie is a miracle. And Jame’s brilliant work will be the miracles of miracles. I appreciate your patience. I will no longer speak publicly on this matter.”

James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” comes out in theaters on Aug. 6 and has already been met with rave reviews, including Ayer who wrote “I’m so proud of James and excited for the success that’s coming. I support WB and am thrilled the franchise is getting the legs it needs. I’m rooting for everyone, the cast, the crew. Every movie is a miracle. And James’ brilliant work will be the miracles of miracles.”

Read his full letter below: