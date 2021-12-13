David Arquette, Scott Foley Join ‘The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry’

David Arquette (“Scream,” “You Cannot Kill David Arquette”) and Scott Foley (“Scandal,” “The Big Leap”) are joining Kunal Nayyar, Lucy Hale and Christina Hendricks in the film “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry.” The charming and comical story of redemption, adapted by author Gabrielle Zevin from her own New York Times best-selling novel, begins shooting this month in the U.S. in Cape Cod.

Hans Canosa is directing from Zevin’s novel, which has sold over five million copies and been translated into 38 languages. BCDF Pictures’ Claude Dal Farra and Brian Keady are producing alongside Kelsey Law, Canosa and Zevin. BCDF’s Brice Dal Farra, Nayyar, Hale and Hendricks are executive producers. Mister Smith Entertainment is handling sales on the film.

The life of A.J. Fikry (Nayyar) is not at all what he expected it to be. His wife has died, his bookstore is experiencing the worst sales in its history, and now his prized possession, a rare edition of Poe poems, has been stolen. Over time, he has given up on people, and even the books in his store, instead of offering solace, are yet another reminder of a world that is changing too rapidly. But when a mysterious package appears at the bookstore, its unexpected arrival gives Fikry the chance to make his life over and see things anew.

Arquette plays Lambiase, a shy and funny police officer who becomes a reader and then a bookstore owner. Foley plays Daniel Parish, an overconfident but successful author who has become jaded by his own work, but doesn’t mind the benefits of being well known.

Arquette has appeared in numerous films including the “Scream” franchise, “Hamlet 2,” “The Grey Zone,” “Stealing Sinatra,” “Never Been Kissed,” “Eight Legged Freaks,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Dream With the Fishes.” He was featured as an arc opposite Jerry O’Connell in the series “Carter,” and had a role on “Creep Show” for AMC, and in David Ayer’s “Deputy,” opposite Stephen Dorff for Fox. He was recently seen in the thriller “Spree,” opposite Joe Keery from “Stranger Things,” “Mope,” directed by Lucas Heyne, and “Mobtown,” opposite Jennifer Esposito and P.J. Byrne. He will be returning to the “Scream” franchise as Dewey Riley in the upcoming relaunch, set to be released in theaters by Paramount on Jan. 14.

Foley stars as the lead, Nick Blackburn, in Fox’s series “The Big Leap.” His television credits include ABC’s hit drama “Scandal” and “Whiskey Cavalier,” the critically acclaimed WB series “Felicity,” “True Blood,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “TheUnit, “A.U.S.A.” and “Scrubs.” Foley made his feature film debut in Wes Craven’s “Scream 3” for Dimension Films. He followed that with a leading role in Dimension Films’ “Below,” opposite Matthew Davis, and the indie feature “Rennie’s Landing,” opposite Ethan Embry and Peter Facinelli. His other film credits include “Lets Kill Ward’s Wife,” which he wrote, directed and produced, the TV movie “Final Vision” and Netflix’s “Naked.”

Foley made his Broadway debut in “The Violet Hour.” In 2014, he starred in Donald Margulies’ “The Country House” as Michael Astor at the Geffen Playhouse.