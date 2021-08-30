Dave Franco to Direct Alison Brie, Jay Ellis and Kiersey Clemons in Amazon’s Romantic Comedy ‘Somebody I Used To Know’

Dave Franco is set to direct “Somebody I Used to Know,” a romantic comedy starring Alison Brie, Jay Ellis and Kiersey Clemons.

Franco and Brie co-wrote the script for the film, which is being developed at Amazon Studios. The movie will debut exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide next year on an undetermined date.

“Somebody I Used to Know” follows workaholic Ally (Brie) who reunites with an ex-boyfriend (Ellis) on a trip to her hometown, a rendezvous that makes her start to question all of her prior life choices. The turn of events only get more confusing when she meets Cassidy (Clemons), a younger woman who reminds her of the person she used to be.

Franco and Brie, who are married, previously teamed on the horror movie “The Rental,” which marked Franco’s directorial debut and became a pandemic-era hit at drive in movie theaters.

“Alison and I love romantic comedies and were inspired by the classics from the 80s and 90s,” said Franco. “We couldn’t be more excited about working with Jay and Kiersey, who are both extremely natural performers, capable of bringing levity and drama in equal measure. And we’re so grateful to have partnered with Amazon Studios, who have been incredibly supportive in helping bring this project to life.”

Temple Hill Entertainment and Black Bear Pictures will produce the film. Executive producers include Franco, Brie, Temple Hill’s Laura Quicksilver, Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman, and Bart Lipton. Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, and Isaac Klausner will serve as producers, along with Black Bear’s Ben Stillman, Leigh Kittay, and Michael Heimler.

“Audiences around the world are going to fall in love with ‘Somebody I Used to Know’ just as much as we did,” said Julie Rapaport, co-head of movies at Amazon Studios. “Dave and Alison have reimagined a beloved genre in a delightfully modern way. We could not be more thrilled to watch this incredible cast bring the film to life, shepherded by Dave’s vision, and to partner with Temple Hill and Black Bear to bring it to screen.”

On the producing front, Franco’s credits include A24’s dark comedy “Zola” and the upcoming Hulu mini-series “Pam and Tommy,” starring Sebastian Stan and Lily James. He’s currently attached to star as Vanilla Ice in the biopic “To the Extreme.”

Brie most recently had a memorable role in the Oscar-winning “Promising Young Woman” and led the Netflix series “Glow.” Ellis, who stars in Issa Rae’s HBO show “Insecure,” will appear next alongside Tom Cruise in “Top Gun: Maverick.” Clemons is reprising her role as Iris West in “The Flash for Warner Bros. and previously acted in the Disney Plus movie “Lady and the Tramp.”

Franco is represented by WME, Anonymous Content, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson. Brie is represented by WME, Rise Management, and attorney AJ Brandenstein at Sloan Offer. Ellis is represented by UTA, Rise Management, and Hansen Jacobson. Clemons is represented by UTA, Range Media Partners, and Jackoway Tyerman.

Deadline Hollywood first reported news of the project.