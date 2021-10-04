Darren Mann, Alyssa Goss, Sonja Sohn, Celia Rose Gooding Join Crime Thriller ‘Breakwater’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Darren Mann, Alyssa Goss, Sonja Sohn and Celia Rose Gooding have been cast in “Breakwater.” They join Dermot Mulroney in the crime thriller, which is written and directed by James Rowe, and produced by Loose Cannon Pictures. The film starts principal photography this week in North Carolina.

Mann stars as Dovey, a young ex-con charged with finding the estranged daughter of fellow inmate Ray Childress (Mulroney). Breaking his parole and crossing state lines, Dovey tracks down the enigmatic Eve (Goss). Sohn plays Dovey’s parole officer Bonnie Bell, while Gooding portrays Jess, Eve’s best friend and confidant.

Matt Paul, Larry Hummel, Edward Winters and Dana Lustig are producing.

Mann starred alongside Stephen Dorff in the MMA indie drama “Embattled” and the coming-of-age drama “Giant Little Ones.” He will appear in the upcoming sixth season of TNT’s “Animal Kingdom.” Goss first gained attention for her appearance in BET’s “The Bobby Brown Story” and will emerge in the second season of “Tyler Perry’s Bruh.” Sohn is best known for portraying Kima Greggs in HBO’s “The Wire” and for her work on Showtime’s “The Chi.” Gooding starred in the Broadway rock musical “Jagged Little Pill,” earning her a 2021 Grammy Award and a 2020 Tony Award nomination. She will appear in the upcoming Paramount Plus series “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” as Starfleet Officer Nyota Uhura, a role first portrayed by Nichelle Nichols.

“Breakwater” marks a second film for Loose Cannon Pictures, led by Matt Paul, who recently produced “Violet.” Paul adds, “We are excited to continue our mission of bringing high quality, unconventional stories to screens around the world.”

Mann is repped by Ashley M. Hanley at Paradigm Talent Agency and Tom Spriggs at Coronel Group. Goss is repped by Dana Sims at Creative Artists Agency and Megan Silverman Management. Sohn is repped by Barry McPherson at Agency for the Performing Arts and Erwin More at More/Medavoy Management. Gooding is repped by Michael Goddard at Carlton, Goddard & Freer Talent.