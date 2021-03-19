Daniel Radcliffe to Play Villain in Sandra Bullock-Channing Tatum Starrer ‘The Lost City of D’

Daniel Radcliffe is the latest to join the cast of Paramount’s “The Lost City of D,” taking on a villainous role in the romantic adventure.

Radcliffe joins Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in the film, which follows a reclusive romance novelist (Bullock), who was was sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model (Tatum), until a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving life can be so much stranger, and more romantic, than any of her paperback fictions.

Adam and Aaron Nee are directing from a script by Dana Fox. Bullock is also producing through her Fortis Films banner, with Liza Chasin’s 3dot Productions. Seth Gordon is also attached to produce via Exhibit A.

Last week, Variety exclusively reported that Patti Harrison would join the cast (details of her role are being kept under wraps). “Dolemite is My Name,” “High Fidelity”, and “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” breakout Da’Vine Joy Randolph also stars.

