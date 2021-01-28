Dakota Johnson Joins Cast of Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne’s ‘Am I Ok?’ From Picturestart (EXCLUSIVE)

Dakota Johnson is among a slew of actors joining a new feature film from co-directors Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne, which marks the first solo financing effort from Erik Feig’s company Picturestart.

The project, titled “Am I Ok?,” will see Johnson co-star alongside Sonoya Mizuno, “Coming 2 America” star Jermaine Fowler, Whitmer Thomas, Molly Gordon, June Diane Raphael, Notaro and Sean Hayes.

The film follows lifelong best friends Lucy and Jane, who are convinced they know everything there is to know about each other. When Jane announces she’s moving from L.A. to London for a job, Lucy reveals a deeply buried, long-held secret. As Jane tries to help Lucy sort through old patterns and new feelings, their bond is thrown into chaos.

Lauren Pomerantz wrote the script, which is set to start shooting on Feb. 1 in Los Angeles. Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell will produce through their Gloria Sanchez Productions, along with Johnson and Ro Donnelly’s TeaTime Pictures, and Notaro and Allynne’s Something Fierce shingle.

Feig and Lucy Kitada will also serve as producers through Picturestart, as well as Pomerantz. Executive producers include Picturestart’s Royce Reeves-Darby and Alex Brown for Gloria Sanchez.

“We are honored to bring Lauren’s script to life with Tig and Stephanie at the helm. Paired with the top-notch producing team and incredible cast, we can’t wait for production to begin on this heartwarming comedy that will resonate with audiences everywhere,” Feig said.

UTA brokered the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

Recent Picturestart projects include the HBO Max road-trip comedy “Unpregnant” and the Facebook Watch series “Letters to…” The upcoming slate counts “Summer Lovin'” at Paramount, a prequel to “Grease” and a reboot of “The Fugitive” for Warner Bros.