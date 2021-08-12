Dakota Johnson’s ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ Adds Leslie Mann, Raúl Castillo, Brad Garrett (EXCLUSIVE)

The Dakota Johnson indie “Cha Cha Real Smooth” has added seven stars to its supporting cast, as production kicks off Thursday in Pittsburgh.

Leslie Mann, Brad Garrett, Raúl Castillo, Odeya Rush, Vanessa Burghardt, Evan Assante and Colton Osorio have all joined the film project from writer-director-star Cooper Raiff.

“Cha Cha Real Smooth” follows a directionless college grad embarking on a relationship with a young mom and her teenage daughter, all while learning the boundaries of his new gig as a bar mitzvah hype man. Erik Feig’s Picturestart, Endeavor Content, and Johnson and Ro Donnelly’s TeaTime Pictures are producing. Financing is from Picturestart and Endeavor Content, and the latter is co-repping worldwide distribution rights with ICM Partners.

The feature comes on the heels of Raiff’s debut “Shithouse,” which won the 2020 SXSW Grand Jury Prize.

“We are thrilled to begin production on this heartwarming, heartbreaking, heart-pumping and unique film of Cooper Raiff’s, with our friends and partners at TeaTime and Endeavor Content. ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ is going to become a whole bunch of people’s favorite movie of all time pretty soon,” said Feig.

Mann is a feature comedy mainstay with credits like “Big Daddy,” “Knocked Up,” “This is 40” and “The Other Woman.” She is repped by CAA. Garrett is best known for his iconic role on the series “Everybody Loves Raymond” and recent turns in “Gloria Bell” and “Finding Dory.” He is represented by UTA, Management 360 and Gendler & Kelly.

Castillo broke out on the HBO original series “Looking” and went on to star in the acclaimed indie “We the Animals.” He recently appeared in Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead,” and he is repped by CAA, JWS Entertainment, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Rush is best known for her role in Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird,” and she has also starred in Netflix’s “Dumplin” and Sony’s “Goosebumps.” She is represented by CAA, MGMT Entertainment, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Newcomer Burghardt is represented by KMR & Associates, and Assante is represented by The Osbrink Agency, Take 3 Talent Agency, and Protégé Entertainment. Osorio’s past credits include “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “New Amsterdam.” He is represented by Zuri Agency, Andrew Wilson Agency and Artistic Endeavors.

Teatime is represented by WME and P.J. Shapiro and Logan Clare at Ziffren Brittenham. Johnson is represented by WME and Untitled Entertainment. Picturestart is represented by WME.

Raiff is represented by ICM Partners and Fusion Entertainment.