‘Cyrano’ Trailer: Peter Dinklage Falls in Love in Romantic Musical Period Piece

Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett offer a fresh take on Edmond Rostand’s classic French play in the newly released trailer for “Cyrano,” which hits theaters on Dec. 31.

The film, based on Rostand’s “Cyrano de Bergerac,” follows the chivalrous poet Cyrano (Dinklage) as he attempts to win the love of Roxanne (Bennett), all while convinced his physical appearance makes him unworthy of it. However, Roxanne has eyes for another man, Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), who cannot speak eloquently, so he enlists the help of Cyrano to write his love letters to Roxanne for him. The two men must then battle for Roxanne’s love, all while singing songs in late 19th-century Italy.

While the original story’s protagonist sports an oversized nose, screenwriter Erica Schmidt reimagines Cyrano as a dwarf, recruiting none other than her own husband — Dinklage — to play the lead role.

With songs composed by Bryce and Aaron Dessner of The National and written by Matt Berninger and Carin Besser, director Joe Wright adapts the story into a large-scale musical.

In his review, Variety’s chief film critic Peter Debruge praised the “beyond-dazzling production design” and Wright’s directorial vision, writing, “Wright — whom I consider one of the medium’s most visionary craftsmen — has outdone himself in devising original, cinematically innovative ways to stage the film.” Debruge added, “Hollywood may have been slow to recognize it, but Dinklage truly merits leading-man status.”

Originally premiering at the Telluride Film Festival, “Cyrano” had critics swooning for Dinklage, with Variety’s film awards editor Clayton Davis calling the actor a “leading Oscar contender for best actor.”

“Cyrano” also stars Bashir Salahuddin as Le Bret and Ben Mendelsohn as De Guiche. Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Guy Heeley produce, while Cass Marks serves as co-producer and Enrico Ballarin as line producer. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Bron Studios and Working Title Films produce.

Watch the trailer below.