‘Euphoria’ Actor Hunter Schafer, John Malkovich and Gemma Chan to Star in Horror Film ‘Cuckoo’ for Neon

“Euphoria” star Hunter Schafer, John Malkovich and Gemma Chan of “Crazy Rich Asians” fame will team up for “Cuckoo,” an upcoming horror movie from Neon.

Tilman Singer is writing and directing the film, which begins production in 2022. Additional cast members include Sofia Boutella (“Atomic Blonde”), Jan Bluthardt, Zita Hanrot and Proschat Madani.

“Cuckoo” marks Singer’s sophomore feature following the supernatural thriller “Luz.” Neon, the financier of the film, didn’t provide a single detail about the movie, except that it falls in the horror genre.

Ken Kao and Josh Rosenbaum of Waypoint Entertainment will serve as producers, along with Markus Halberschmidt and Maria Tsigka of Fiction Park, and Thor Bradwell.

Schafer made her acting debut in the HBO series “Euphoria” alongside Zendaya. Malkovich, an Oscar nominee for “Places in the Heart” and “In the Line of Fire,” has more than 70 film credits to his name, most recently for Netflix’s “Bird Box” and “Velvet Buzzsaw.” He will soon star in Charlie Day’s “El Tonto” with Kate Beckinsale and Jason Sudeikis. Chan had a memorable part in “Crazy Rich Asians” and later joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Minn-Erva in “Captain Marvel” and Sersi in “Eternals.” Up next, Chan is appearing in Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling” with Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Harry Styles.

Neon, the studio that distributed “Parasite” in the U.S., recently debuted three movies at the Cannes Film Festival and nabbed its second Palme d’Or winner in Julia Ducournau’s “Titane.” The company’s upcoming slate includes Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s animated documentary “Flee” and Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer,” starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana.

Schafer is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Malkovich is repped by WME, Chan by Independent Talent Group, WME and M88. Boutella is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and 42. “Cuckoo” will have additional support from German Regional Fund Film and Medienstiftung NRW.